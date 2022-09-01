Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $21.83 million and $1.31 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00095235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00261646 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024078 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

