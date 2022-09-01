Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

APO stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

