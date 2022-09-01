Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.91 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,313 shares of company stock valued at $117,464. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 792.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,414,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,064,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,424,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,563,000 after buying an additional 477,576 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

