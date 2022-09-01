Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,465,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 379,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $9,419,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 34.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,816 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 80.0% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 526,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.