ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.95. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

