Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.96

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as low as $31.60. Arcadis shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 206 shares traded.
Arcadis Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.
Arcadis Company Profile
Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadis (ARCVF)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.