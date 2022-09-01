Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.96

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and traded as low as $31.60. Arcadis shares last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Europe & Middle East, The Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL. It offers architectural based design consultancy services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

