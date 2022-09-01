Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,876,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 714,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,852 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 70.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,859,000 after purchasing an additional 168,679 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,062,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,884.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after buying an additional 101,567 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $337.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

