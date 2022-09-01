Archer Investment Corp Has $172,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Archer Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,664.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

