Archer Investment Corp Has $509,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned about 1.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 15.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

