Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after buying an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

