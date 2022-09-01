Archer Investment Corp Purchases 42 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $449.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.48 and its 200 day moving average is $435.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.40.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.