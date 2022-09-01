Archer Investment Corp Purchases 720 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 352.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $125.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

