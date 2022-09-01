Archer Investment Corp Sells 12,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLW stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

