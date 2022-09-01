Archer Investment Corp Takes Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $80.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

