Ares Protocol Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARES)

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $732,079.37 and approximately $57,268.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002254 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00839847 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015500 BTC.
About Ares Protocol
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
