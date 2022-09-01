Argus (ARGUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Argus (ARGUS) traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Argus has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Argus coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argus has a total market cap of $691.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,035.07 or 0.99904058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00058714 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024050 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Argus Coin Profile

Argus (ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Argus is an open source layer P2P accounting & auditing tool and is used to help support network security management and network forensics. ARGUS is the underlying asset in the Argus platform. It's a PoW cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

