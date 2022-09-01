Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANET. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,349. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.15. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total value of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $96,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,217 shares of company stock worth $54,100,685. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

