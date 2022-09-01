Ark (ARK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.22 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002057 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $57.22 million and $1.90 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 139,394,227 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

