Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.81

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 12031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $519.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 900,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 139,943 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 84.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

