Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Arlo Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 570,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,893. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.