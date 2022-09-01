ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 333,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,920 shares in the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 2,467,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $813.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

