Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $103.26. 457,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.