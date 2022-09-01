Arteris (AIP) & The Competition Critical Review

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Arteris to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -53.75% -78.89% -25.11% Arteris Competitors -59.16% -14.81% 0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arteris and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Arteris Competitors 1653 7668 16095 575 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 211.05%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 39.74%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Arteris and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million -$23.38 million -7.89 Arteris Competitors $3.70 billion $765.37 million 19.44

Arteris’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arteris rivals beat Arteris on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

