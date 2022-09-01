Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 7.0% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $87,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,985,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,547 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.01. 11,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,749. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,083 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,245 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

