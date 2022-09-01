Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.82

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.82 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 55679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AX.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares in the company, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Insiders purchased a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $193,536 in the last ninety days.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

