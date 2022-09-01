AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Price Hits $4.43

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.43 or 0.00021995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $6.72 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00157085 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AS Roma Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
