ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the July 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ASA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,111. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $23.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 236,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. Institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

