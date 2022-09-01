Ascom (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Stock Price Down 52.7%

Shares of Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) dropped 52.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Ascom Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70.

Ascom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. The company offers nurse call and monitoring systems, including teleCARE IP that provides nurse call, alerts, messaging, monitoring, and wander management solution; and Telligence, a patient response system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.