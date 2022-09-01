ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,721,612 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,718,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ASX opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.4794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

