Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $39.59

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.59, but opened at $37.70. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Associated Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $869.65 million, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

Insider Transactions at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 165.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

