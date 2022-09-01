Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of ATXS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.26.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
About Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astria Therapeutics (ATXS)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.