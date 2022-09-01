Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Down 8.8% in August

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

About Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 499,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

