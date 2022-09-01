Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ASUR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,543. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Insider Activity at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 82,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

