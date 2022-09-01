ASYAGRO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (ASY)

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One ASYAGRO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a total market cap of $7.13 million and $4.06 million worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004600 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008940 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.
- GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.
ASYAGRO Profile
ASYAGRO (ASY) is a coin. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,147,823 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.
