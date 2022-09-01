Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.35

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.35 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$500.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98.

Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

