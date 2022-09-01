Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.35 and traded as high as C$2.64. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$2.56, with a volume of 3,835,497 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$435.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.7500001 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$2,003,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,115,290. In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 646,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total value of C$2,003,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,875,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,115,290. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Taylor sold 262,900 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.07, for a total value of C$807,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,699,350.

About Athabasca Oil

(Get Rating)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.