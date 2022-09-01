AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.10

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.10 and traded as high as C$30.35. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$29.95, with a volume of 40,057 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$51.56.

AutoCanada Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$770.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.10.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

