AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,789,000 after acquiring an additional 191,159 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $200.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

