Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 898,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 196.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

