Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $712.60

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712.60 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 712.60 ($8.61), with a volume of 604689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($8.54).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Avast from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($5.74).
Avast Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3,091.30.
Avast Cuts Dividend
About Avast
Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.
