Avast (LON:AVST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $712.60

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712.60 ($8.61) and last traded at GBX 712.60 ($8.61), with a volume of 604689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($8.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Avast from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($5.74).

Get Avast alerts:

Avast Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 585.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 562.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £7.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3,091.30.

Avast Cuts Dividend

About Avast

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

(Get Rating)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.