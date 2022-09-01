Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 14,003 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $308,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.10. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $29.25.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

