AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €32.20 by Berenberg Bank

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.20 ($32.86) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

AXA Stock Performance

CS opened at €23.53 ($24.01) on Tuesday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($28.26). The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.50 and its 200 day moving average is €24.00.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

