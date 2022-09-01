Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $95.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for about $13.99 or 0.00069545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.75 or 1.00013325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00133791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00033735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00085199 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,151,137 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

