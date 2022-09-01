Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $378.96 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 862,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $378,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.57. 516,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,593,283. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.46. The stock has a market cap of $333.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

