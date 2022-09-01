Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.14. 28,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,424. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.