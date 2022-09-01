Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 339,279 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 614,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339,279 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $53,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 100,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 747,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,540. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.