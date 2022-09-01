Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 53,215 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,215 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $81,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,633 shares of company stock valued at $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

MSI stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,408. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.