Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 848,926 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848,926 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.22% of U.S. Bancorp worth $171,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,720,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,048,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,930,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 594,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.52. 160,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,406. The firm has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

