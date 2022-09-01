Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 88,737 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,737 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $115,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $170.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

