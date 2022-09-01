Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.33% of Cincinnati Financial worth $70,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after buying an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,166,000 after buying an additional 119,114 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CINF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.25. 10,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

