Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423,872 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.47% of Sempra worth $249,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 36.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
